The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 registrations will close on May 15, Sunday. Students who are yet to fill out the application forms can do so till 9 pm tomorrow, according to a schedule released earlier by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance test will be held on July 17, 2022.



Students can apply by visiting the official website of NTA for NEET, which is, neet.nta.nic.in. Students are advised to take care to submit the relevant documents before the deadline. They also need to be careful when it comes to online payment for the application and ensure that the payment is completed before midnight, that is, 11:50 pm, on May 15.



The NEET-UG exam is meant for admission into undergraduate programmes in various medical colleges across India. The counselling is conducted in four rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, the Mop-Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

Students who have studied 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects, are eligible for appearing for the entrance. The students who are yet to write their Class XI exams are also eligible.



NTA had earlier announced that the deadline for the NEET-UG application was May 6. However, to give more space to the students to apply for the same with ease, the deadline was extended to May 15.

So far, it has been reported by Times Now, that more than 11 lakh applications have been received. Last year, the number of applications recorded was 16 lakh, which has been said to be the highest number ever reported.