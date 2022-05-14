The results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) were declared by the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, May 14. The official announcement states that the results for INI CET July session exams are now available on AIIMS's official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.



The candidates who have appeared for the PG Medical Entrance Exam on May 8, 2022, can check the results now in the form of a digital merit list which is published on the official website, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



Steps to how to check the results online:

Steps 1: Visit the official AIIMS's website

Step 2: Click on the 'important announcements' and then head to the 'list of the qualified candidates in INI CET July 2022 session

Step 3: A pop-up window will display the results in a PDF format

Step 4: Download and save for further reference



The official notice mentioned that AIIMS has released a list of provisionally qualified candidates in INI CET according to roll number, “on the basis of performance in online CBT examination held on 08-05-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] July 2022 session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Eleven other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum."



Students who excelled in the INI CET July session exam will now be able to appear for the counselling process.



Based on the counselling results, students will be able to take admissions to several AIIMS colleges in Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh and NIMHANS Bengaluru.



With INI CET 2022, students can seek admission to courses such as Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctor of Medicine (MD).