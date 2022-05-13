On Friday, 13 May, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issued a notification about the extension of the last date of the online submission of applications for all graduate and postgraduate courses. The new deadline is May 25. Initially, the last date for sending the applications was May 13.



Except for PhD programmes, the extension of the deadline is applicable for all other JMI programmes, namely postgraduate, undergraduate, postgraduate diploma, advance diploma and diploma programmes. The university mentioned that this extension is due to the fact that the last date for registering for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is extended to May 22, as stated by a report in PTI.



The notification stated, "In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of filling of online application forms for all Jamia programmes like PG/UG/PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards, except PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 from 13.05.2022 to 25.05.2022."



Further, it added, "The applicants who have applied for JMI programmes under CUET are also required to fill the JMI registration form on the university examinations website before 25.05.2022." Earlier, Jamia also mentioned that admission to ten courses will be processed through CUET.



Although it released its admission prospectus and stated online admission forms were made available from April 14, it may postpone the entrance tests for admissions due to exam dates clashing with CBSE Board exams. It is expected to issue its revised schedule soon. "We have decided to extend the dates of entrance exams as Class XII exams are underway and they overlap with entrance exams. The last date for submission of applications will also be extended from May 12 to May 25," Registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said. As per the schedule, entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET were to be conducted by the institution from June 2.