Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for its online engineering exam — HITSEEE 2022 and online entrance exam for Liberal Arts & Allied Sciences, School of Law and other programmes — HITSCAT 2022.

The online engineering entrance examinations are to be held for the academic year 2022-2023. The institution has announced that the online entrance examination will be held in two phases. Phase 1 will be held from May 25, 2022 to May 30, 2022. Phase 2 will be held from June 16, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

Students can apply online through the university website — apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in.

The last date for submission of the application form for Phase 1 is May 23, 2022 and for Phase 2 is June 12, 2022. Results will be announced on June 20, 2022 and the counselling will take place from June 24, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

Commenced in 1985, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a Deemed-to-be University, offers a wide spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, research and doctoral programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology, Management, Architecture, Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, Design, Allied Health Sciences and Law.

The institution is part of the reputed Hindustan Group of Institutions which caters to the academic requisites of over 18,000 students from India and overseas.



HITS has 10 schools offering more than 100 programmes with industry-relevant and flexible curricula with the option of add-on honours and minors certification.

The institution focuses on Industry 4.0 Ready programmes and Engineering degrees in specialised fields of study such as Clean Energy, Cyber Security, Avionics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) to bridge the gap in the growing requirement for a skilled workforce created by these emerging technology arenas.