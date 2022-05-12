NCP President Sharad Pawar said that, "A decision to increase reservation of medical seats to 120 seats for the students belonging to Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas will be taken shortly,"



He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Dakshin Maharashtra Shikshan Mandal, Belagavi, and the centenary celebration of Rashtraveer, weekly of Chatrapati Shahu Prakashan Mandal, Belagavi, on the premises of DMS Mandal's Jyoti PU College Belagavi on Wednesday, May 11,



"Presently, Maharashtra government has reserved 60 medical seats for the students of border areas. As these seats are falling too short and there is a demand for more seats, the health minister of Maharashtra will be directed to double the seats for the students of border areas," he said.



From this year onwards, efforts will be made to restart funding from the Maharashtra government to the educational institution of DMS Mandal, informed Pawar. He also mentioned former Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore who will be helping with getting the funds for this border institution from the Karnataka government. He praised the DMS Mandal which worked to impart quality education to students.



It is the ideology of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar that has influenced the institute, the same trio who worked to build the strong and stable country we have today.



The weekly Rashtraveer was also lauded by Pawar for working relentlessly to impart awareness via their articles about superstitions, nationalist thoughts and focusing on building a better society.



In her presidential remarks, Saroj Patil, President of DMS Mandal said, "DMS Mandal is working sincerely to impart quality education among the students of the border region. But it has been facing serious financial problems in recent years as the Maharashtra government stopped funding it in the year 2001 and it also does not receive any funds from Karnataka. However, the institute is stable only because of the selfless efforts of the management board with the help of the Belagavi people. About 80 per cent of schools under DMS Mandal are working without any aid. Both Maharashtra and Karnataka governments should look into providing financial support to it."



Meanwhile, Golden Jubilee souvenir of DMS Mandal, a book of articles written by late Shamrao Bhosale collected by Prof Arun Shinde and Special Centenary Edition of Rashtraveer weekly were released by the guests.



KLE Society's Chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore, Chandgad MLA Rajshekhar Patil, Vice President of DMS Mandal Rajabhau Patil, Secretary Vikram Patil were present.