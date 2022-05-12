There is a chance that Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) may postpone its entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses as the dates are clashing with the CBSE Board examinations. The officials shared that the entrance test may be postponed till the second week of June.

Initially, entrance exams to courses not covered under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) were slated to begin from June 2. But now, since they are overlapping with CBSE Board exams, they are expected to start from June 11, as stated in a report by PTI. The new schedule should be out soon.

The Registrar of Jamia, Nazim Hussain Jafri, said, "We have decided to extend the dates of entrance exams as Class XII exams are underway and they are overlapping with entrance exams. The last date for submission of applications will also be extended from May 12 to May 25," Jafri said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Jamia, in the month of April, released its prospectus which stated that online admission forms will be made available from April 14. It also announced that admission to ten courses will be through the CUET. These courses are BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology and BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.