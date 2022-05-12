For the second and third-year undergraduate Delhi University (DU) students, the offline mode of examinations commenced on Wednesday, May 11. This was happening after a two-year gap due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.



More than 29,500 students appeared for over 40 papers that were held in the morning, informed DS Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, as stated in a report by PTI.



The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning held exams for three papers on Wednesday morning. “The exams for the majority of the courses have begun. This is after two years that the university is holding a physical mode of examination. Proper arrangements have been made,” Rawat said.



The exams for UG students are being conducted in two sessions in a day, informed the DU dean of exams.



In the evening, he informed, 66 papers were to be held, for which, around 23,684 students were expected to appear. Apart from giving an additional 30 minutes, all COVID-19 related protocols were being adhered to, he said.



“The duration of exams of undergraduate, post-graduate, professional programmes is three hours and an additional 30 minutes is being provided as a special one-time measure,” Rawat added.



For those with benchmark disability (PwBD), the exam duration is four hours and 40 minutes as it includes a "special one-time measure" of 40 minutes plus an additional 20 minutes per hour.



Exams for several courses began on Wednesday while exams for Essential Repeats were conducted on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10.



DU had opted for open book exams (OBE) when colleges were shut due to the pandemic. Several students had protested against switching back to offline exams citing reasons like they were taught online, the rent of accommodation was too high and more. Though several concerns remain unaddressed, DU went ahead with offline exams.



DU has advised students to carry hand sanitiser and water bottles to the examination centre and follow COVID guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.