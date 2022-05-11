With Cyclone Asani on the horizon, the Board of Intermediate Education in Andhra Pradesh has postponed the examination that was due to be held today, May 11. The remainder of the schedule starting tomorrow, that is, May 12 remains unchanged as are the venues and timings of the exams.

The official notification states that the postponed exam will be conducted on May 25. Candidates are advised to apprise themselves of the latest updates via the official website, www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is predicted to come near the Andhra Pradesh coast today. The ‘severe cyclonic storm’ is expected to gradually weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ today and into a depression by Thursday morning.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said in Bhubaneswar that cyclone Asani has achieved the maximum stage of intensification and is gradually weakened as of now. This was stated in a copy by PTI

"After nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast in the evening, the system will change its course and move off and along the Odisha coast," he said.