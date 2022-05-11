After the PSI recruitment scam, the state education department of Karnataka is ensuring that all precautionary measures are taken for a foolproof Common Entrance Test to recruit 15,000 teachers. This is scheduled for May 21 and 22. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh informed that stringent action would be initiated against officials who support any malpractice.

The minister said that teachers will be recruited to teach English, Social Science, Maths and Science, and Biological Science for Classes VI to VIII. As many as 1,06,083 candidates have applied for the posts. The exam will be held at 435 centres, Nagesh said.

Though there will be no dress code for aspirants as such, teachers are not permitted to carry mobile phones or electronic gadgets or even watches. A wall clock will be available in each classroom and aspirants will be put through three rounds of screening by police and education officials. Aspirants have to be at the centre an hour early at least. Private schools will also be taken over and converted into exam centres. Along with teachers, government officials will function as invigilators. CCTV cameras will be installed in all classrooms and metal detectors will be set up in sensitive centres, Nagesh said.

The highest number of centres, 37, is in Chikkodi, with 11,199 applicants, while Kodagu, with 538 applicants, has only two centres.

Improving learning quality

Educational programme Kalika Chetharike is scheduled to be taken up from May 16 to improve the quality of learning among government school children who had dropped out during the ongoing COVID pandemic. Many states have come forward to replicate the programme, Nagesh said.

The SSLC exam results will be announced in the third week of May, he added.