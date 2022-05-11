Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Vice-Chancellor, Neharika Vohra, has stated that DSEU "aims to create spaces for students from different backgrounds to study and advance in different fields," a PTI report mentioned. The statement was made on Monday, May 9, during Spanish Language Day at Guru Nanak Dev DSEU, Rohini Campus.



"About four months ago, these students of BA Spanish had put their trust in us and towards this programme and, today, seeing them perform with such ease makes me proud that we have carried their trust with full responsibility. The diversity of our country has been a matter of pride to me as a citizen," she said. "Indians have the unconscious competence of ensuring people from varied backgrounds coexist and make space for each other's development and growth. This has been our aim at the university as well, to create various spaces for a variety of students to study and advance in different fields," she added, while addressing the event.

Vohra also said that DSEU would look to form a cooperation with Cuba, to provide the best opportunities in various fields of study for the DSEU students. Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Alejandro Simancas Marin, who was also present at the Spanish Day event, has shown his willingness towards working with DSEU.

"The efforts that the university has put in towards this friendship is crucial and we look forward to working with DSEU and providing the youth of both countries the opportunity for learning the cultures, appreciating the diversity, through numerous initiatives," Marin said, as reported by PTI.