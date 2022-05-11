The boys studying in Class VII at the Navodaya school in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district have complained that the girl students in their class are bullying them. They wrote a letter highlighting their concerns and sent it to the principal of the school. The letter also contains the names of the girls who have harassed them. This complaint letter has gone viral on social media recently.

In the letter, the boys alleged that the girls disturb and bully them by name-calling. Some of the boys also stated that they have been given insulting nicknames by the girl students. After the letter had been sent, the school authorities said that the issue has been taken care of.

The parents of every student in the class have been briefed about the situation and their intervention has been sought in the matter, said the school. A teacher of the school also informed that after the issue came to the notice of the teachers, the girls had been counselled in their respective hostels, as reported by IANS.

The principal of the school, who has not been named, has stated that the matter has been now resolved and there have been no more complaints from either the boys or girls of the class, the IANS report said.