In a rather embarrassing goof-up, the Telangana Intermediate exam for First Year students was delayed at a centre in Kodad by almost one hour.

The exam scheduled was English Paper 1 and the question papers which were to be given to the students fell short. A total of 243 students were at the centre and allegedly, a different subject's question papers landed at the centre.

Owing to this, students were made to sit at the centre for an hour, during which, excess question papers from other centres were collected and brought to the place where they fell short.

The TSBIE (Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education) issued an official statement on the entire fiasco. "In one centre in Suryapet district, the wrong bundle was supplied by the printer and it was not opened. This was quickly rectified by obtaining and rushing the correct set of question paper from district bulk and spare papers from nearby centres. The students of this centre were made to sit inside the exam halls and write the exam with one hour delay. The students of this centre were given a full 3 hours time to write their exams," said a statement from TSBIE.