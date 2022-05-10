The NEET-PG 2022 exam has not been postponed yet and is scheduled to be conducted on the proposed date of May 21. The admit cards for the exam have not been released yet, but are expected to be out soon. The admit card for NEET-PG 2022 will be issued on the official NBE and NBEMS websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The students can download the admit cards by entering the required login details.

To download admit cards:

1) Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

2) Under the NEET PG link, click on the NEET PG admit card 2022 option

3) Key in log in details as required and submit

4) Your admit card should appear on the screen

5) Keep a copy for future reference



The Central Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has advised students not to be misled by a fake notification that was circulated in social media a few days ago that stated the NEET-PG exam had been postponed to July 9. A few days ago, a notice was circulated on social media declaring that the exams had been postponed. However, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have said that the 2022 exam date would not be postponed.



"It has come to the notice of NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS," an official statement from the National Board of Examinations said. "The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” another statement from PIB has added.