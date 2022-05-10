Sainik School Bijapur witnessed a historic moment this academic year as for the first time, girl students will be seen attending regular classes. Not just this, for the first time, it has a woman principal at the helm.

Though the Sainik School started offering admission to girls in Class VI from the academic year 2020-21 — they will attend physical classes for the first time in the last two years. Because of COVID-19-induced lockdown and restrictions, the girls were attending classes online.

At present, a total of 18 girl students are studying in Classes VII and VIII. Another 8 to 10 new students are likely to take admission in Class VI this academic year, where the admissions are going on. With this, nearly 30 girls will be studying in Sainik School Bijapur from this academic year.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, an official from SSB said that, "Every year 10 per cent of the total admissions for Class VI will be reserved for girls, where they have to clear the entrance exams. As many as 18 girls are already studying in Classes VII and VIII in the school."

"At present, we don't have a separate building like a hostel and mess facilities for girls, we have made necessary arrangements in the available building. The construction of a hostel and other facilities for girls on the school premises is being developed. We have also deputed women staff in the girl's hostel. The parents are overwhelmed with the facilities," added an official.

Sainik School Bijapur also got its first woman principal since its inception in 1963. Group Captain Pratibha Bisht joined as the new principal on May 2. She has taken over the charge from officiating Principal Commander Suruchi Gaur. The officer was commissioned in the Education branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in September 2000. In her over two-decade service, she has served in various establishments of the IAF.

Group Captain Pratibha Bisht previously served as Deputy Command Education Officer, Joint Director (Examinations) at Directorate of Education, Joint Director (Personnel Airmen) at Air Headquarters and Administrative Training Office at Headquarters Training Command. She also served as the chief instructor of the faculty of Education at the Air Force Administrative College of Coimbatore.