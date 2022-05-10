The Karnataka SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class X examinations 2022 results are expected to be released in the third week of May. The exams were conducted in the offline mode for close to 8.73 lakh students until April 11. The candidates will be able to check their scores by accessing the official websites — karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be releasing the results.

Here is how one can check the scores online when they are published.

1) Access either of the above-mentioned websites.

2) Select the SSLC result link.

3) Type in the roll number or registration number that is mentioned on your admit card.

4) The result will appear on the next page.

5) Download and take a printout for future reference.

The SSLC exams were conducted within the time duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Extra 15 minutes were granted to read the question paper for the candidates.

Over 8.73 lakh students registered for the Karnataka SSLC examinations and they were successfully conducted across 3,440 centres of the coastal state. They began on March 28, 2022 and concluded on April 11, 2022.