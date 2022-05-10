Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have collaborated to provide an online training programme for women entrepreneurs. The programme will be designed and executed by the Centre of Excellence for Social Innovation (CESI) of IIM-K in association with NCW, and the official engagement platform by the Central Government, MyGov.in.

Women will be provided with professional training to launch their entrepreneurial careers under this programme. Advanced training will also be available for existing women entrepreneurs to scale up their businesses with professional mentoring, a PTI report quoted an IIM-K statement. The programmes will be offered in both English and Malayalam. Women can choose the programmes as per their current careers and skill sets.

The duration of both these programmes — Foundation Programme in Entrepreneurship and Advanced Programme in Entrepreneurship — is four months, with four hours of classes per week. "It will comprise 60 hours of learning, which includes 40 hours of subject sessions and 20 hours dedicated to mentoring and Q&A," a statement from IIM-K stated.

Priya Nair Rajeev, Head of CESI, IIM Kozhikode said, "By creating a bilingual programme, IIM-K has made the best management education accessible to women who need it to improve their lives and lead their families and community to a better future."

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, stated, "Innovation and entrepreneurship are the buzz words around which the history of the 21st century would be scripted. Entrepreneurship has always been a gendered phenomenon, with a far lesser number of women choosing it as a road to empowerment. IIM Kozhikode is a pioneer in gender diversity and we strongly believe that collaborations like these will change the status quo and unleash the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs," as mentioned in the PTI report.