The newly opened Sardar Patel University (SPU) in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is set to have 137 colleges from different districts of the state under its wing. College from 12 districts will be attributed under it, while 165 colleges from the remaining 7 districts will come under the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla.

The proposed 137 colleges, which will come under the jurisdiction of SPU, would belong to the districts of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. And the 165 colleges from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts would fall under HPU, PTI mentioned in a report.

The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting on Monday, May 9. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The cabinet has also decided to fill up 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the Ayush Department, through direct as well as batch-based recruitments. 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in the Ayush Department would be filled on a contract basis, a government spokesperson has stated to PTI.