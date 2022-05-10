The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to check the number of children dropping out of schools because their parents or guardians lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The court stated, on May 9, that it was the obligation of all states and Union Territories to ensure that children attended schools.

The court has asked that the matter and the measures taken by it be given "wide publicity". A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai directed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to initiate a portal where the action taken by all the states and UTs in this matter is uploaded, noted a PTI report. It has also directed the NCPCR to file an affidavit after examining the reports from the states and UTs within eight weeks.

The governments have additionally been asked to appoint a district-wise nodal officer from either the Education or Women and Child Development departments. This officer would "instruct Anganwadi workers to personally inform the parents of students who have dropped out about steps taken by the NCPCR and get them enrolled," as stated in a PTI report.

The Supreme Court had taken various measures regarding the matter earlier as well. All the states and UTs had been directed to implement an SOP by the NCPCR for the care and protection of children in street situations.

A suo moto cognisance concerning Children in Street Situations (CISS) who have lost their parents to COVID-19 had also been initiated. The governments had also been asked to link the children orphaned due to the pandemic and their family members to various welfare schemes. However, the court has remarked that these measures have been proved not to be satisfactory.