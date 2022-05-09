Aequs Infrastructure, a Karnataka-based global precision manufacturing company, is set to start a Skill Development Centre at Talkal village near Koppal, Karnataka. The company has signed an agreement with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on May 9, 2022, to develop the skills of its new recruits.

The centre will provide skill development facilities for over 750 students and new recruits. It will also have hostel facilities for the trainees. Though the building for the centre has existed since 2017, it has been defunct till now. The centre is yet to get machinery and equipment and the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 28 crore for this purpose. Minister Halappa Achar from the Koppal district has said that requisite technical staff will also be provided to the centre.



Karnataka's former Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, who had been instrumental in getting the sanctions approved for the skill development centre, has asked the government to ensure proper technical staff for the centre. Aequs Infrastructure, which is starting its recruitment process, plans to develop the skills of its new recruits through this centre. The company is also setting up the Koppal Toy Cluster (KTC), which is said to be the first such infrastructure in the country. Many steel industries are located in the area as well. Therefore, Basavaraj Rayareddy has opined that the skill development centre will augur well for unemployed youth, ENS has reported.