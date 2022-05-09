The admit cards for NEET-PG 2022 are expected to be released soon. They will be put up by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on the official websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The test is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022.

A few days back, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had cautioned against fake notifications saying the entrance exam had been postponed till July 9.

Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

1) Access the official websites of nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

2) Select the admit card download link after logging in

3) Type in the required login details

4) Submit to view the admit card

5) Download and take a printout

It may be recalled that on Sunday, May 8, All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) had decided to take their demand for the postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The students have been demanding for the postponement of the exam for weeks, citing clash of dates of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling with the 2022 exam, which is scheduled for May 21.

Another reason to call for the postponement is that several doctor interns who have been employed in hospitals on emergency COVID-19 duties haven’t been able to finish their internships and thus, are not eligible to appear for the exam, if it is conducted on the proposed date.