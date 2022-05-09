The Forum of Academics for Social Justice on Sunday, May 8, wrote to Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, imploring him to analyse the admission data of the past five years to look into the "shortfall" in the admission of students under reserved categories before initiating this academic term's enrollment process.



Hansraj Suman, Chairman of the forum, including another forum member of DU's Academic Council, have claimed that the university colleges admit more students than sanctioned seats every year while seats under the reserved categories remain vacant. They stated this in a letter to Singh, as per a report by PTI.



"Before starting the admission process under ST, OBC and PWD (persons with disabilities) quota, the data of the last five years should be analysed. It will show that colleges have given more admissions than the sanctioned seats, while the reserved seats are not filled in return. Every year the seats of reserved categories remain vacant," the letter said.



Ten per cent more admissions are done every year in DU colleges than the permitted seats, moreover, most colleges do not fill the seats of reserved categories on the increased seats, Suman claimed.



"Delhi University should constitute a monitoring committee for the colleges at its level. Only teachers of reserved classes should be kept on this committee. The committee should visit these colleges and talk to the teachers/staff/students about their problems. Talk to those students on the problems faced by them and prepare a report on the lack of facilities in the colleges," he said.



The DU Vice-Chancellor last month formed an eight-member committee to properly inspect the issue of "shortfall" in the enrollment of SC/ST students in the varsity.



The committee is chaired by Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora while Joint Dean of Students Welfare Gurpreet Singh has been appointed as member secretary.



"The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee to examine the issue regarding shortfall in the enrolment of the SC/ST students and make a recommendation to enhance the enrolment of SC/ST students in the University of Delhi with immediate effect," the official notification had stated.