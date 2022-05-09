As the demand for Open Book Exams loses traction, Delhi University is all set to conduct offline exams. Practical exams are going on in the campus and on Monday, May 9, exams were conducted for students with Essential Repeats (ERs). The exams are meant for those students who could not attain pass marks in one or more subjects.

DS Rawat, Dean of Examination at DU, has stated that the exams were conducted "smoothly", notes a PTI report. "The examination has begun today. These are exams for students who have ERs. We have held physical examinations after a gap of two years. So, all the arrangements were done carefully," he said. Only five students from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) have written the exam, while Miranda House and Ramjas College reported the number of students to be just two from each.

"All COVID protocols are being followed. Meanwhile, the colleges too have said that adherence to COVID-19 protocols is being ensured," he stated. Principal of SRCC, Manoj Khanna, has said that a new building is being used as the exam centre. "To ensure social distance, we are holding exams in the new building and classes in old. Proper counselling is being given to the students," he said, as reported by PTI.

The final semester exams are set to begin on May 11 at DU. Students say that they are nervous about it. However, the university has said that they would be provided with all required help. "We are fully aware that students are nervous and stressed to take the examination after a long period of time. All help is being provided to them. Students have been given 30 minutes additional and one question extra as a choice to reduce some pressure," Rawat said.