As heatwaves continue to affect parts of the country, the schools in Delhi have taken several measures to keep the children protected from the adverse effects of the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had declared earlier that a fresh spell of heatwaves will hit Central India on May 8. In the wake of this, several schools have planned ways to continue classes amid the heat.

Experts have opined that closing schools was not an option because there has been academic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, schools have resorted to revising their timings, restricting outdoor activities and encouraging children to stay hydrated. Many schools have also stocked up on ORS and glucose sachets, as reported by PTI.

The Centre had urged states and Union Territories last week to review their health facility preparedness. Adequate quantities of medicines and equipment are asked to be made available and sufficient drinking water along with proper functioning of cooling appliances was asked to be ensured. It had also asked people to avoid going out between 12 noon and 3:00 pm.

"Students are often motivated to drink plenty of fluids to keep themselves fresh and hydrated. We also have a school clinic with well-trained staff to treat students if there are any health hazards," said the principal of MRG School in Rohini, Anshu Mital. "Water is sprinkled on the school grounds and terrace to bring down the temperature. We are also making a conscious effort to hold counselling sessions to spread awareness about the preventive measures for heatstroke among students and also encourage them to follow those steps," added Mital, as reported by PTI.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest temperature in 72 years. The monthly average temperature has been recorded to be 40 degrees Celsius. And the temperature has soared up to 46 degrees Celcius recently.