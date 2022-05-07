Calicut University used the ST Muslim category in order to collect data from the recent PhD applicants which has sparked a debate.



On Thursday, May 5, the university started to collect data of PhD aspirants via a portal. The students have been asked to produce their details including name, address, and reservation category through the portal.



However, under the category of Muslim, the university provided three options for the students, which are, General, Muslim and ST Muslim.



Rasheed Ahammed P, a university syndicate member, has come up against the university for using ST Muslim category. He stated that using such a category is a violation of the reservation rules. He further added the category could create far-reaching consequences.



"There is no such category called ST Muslim. The category can provide an impression to others that the university rerouted the reservation of the ST category to the Musllim community. Some centres although, might create campaigns against the Muslim community quoting the category. The university must take measures to avoid situations," the syndicate member said.



Meanwhile, a top varsity official said that the category was created to collect data of students from Lakshadweep. "The students from Lakshadweep should register under the category called ST Muslim. The category helps the university identify the students from Lakshadweep. However, during the admission process, the students from Lakshadweep will also be included in the ST category and not under the ST Muslim category," the official explained. According to the rule, students from Lakshadweep are provided reservation under the ST category.

"The data collection of the Lakshadweep students should also be carried out under the ST category," Ahammed said.