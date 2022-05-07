West Bengal is all set to begin the recruitment of assistant teachers and headmasters in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools. The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) had announced on Thursday, May 5, that the recruitments will be starting soon. The announcement was made through two separate notices.



One of the notices issued by the WBCSSC states, "advertisement for recruitment to the posts of headmaster/headmistress in Secondary, Higher Secondary and Junior High Schools and all the relevant details regarding the selection process will be given in a brochure accompanying the advertisement".

A school education department official has said that WBCSSC has sought to find out the number of vacant teacher posts in schools, as stated by PTI.



The West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu recently said that the government was aware of the fact that many educated youth are awaiting appointments in state-run schools so, it is in favour of "fast-tracking" the recruitments, as reported by PTI. He has also explained that the government had not been able to carry forward the recruitment processes because of the court cases.



The WBCSSC, earlier in March, was accused of anomalies in the recruitment processes for school teachers. It was alleged that many examinees who had received less marks were ranked high on the merit list. Allegations that some applicants, who weren’t even on the merit list, had received appointment letters had also been made. Several petitions weere filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding the matter, and the court had ordered a CBI probe.