In the aftermath of the January 5, 2020 violence, in which, over 35 people were injured at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and then, the Ramanavami clash over serving of non-vegetarian food, there has been a growing demand, by both teachers and students, to hire a new security agency. Not to forget, the rising incidents of burglary in the houses of faculty members.



In what might come as a relief, via an official statement released after the 300th Executive Council meeting of Jawaharlal Nehru University, it was informed that the council has approved initiating the tender so that a “more robust and integrated” security service on the campus can be engaged.



This meeting was held on May 5 and it also approved waiving 70 per cent of the license fee for all JNU-allotted shops which were shut down because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The statement shared that, “The Council resolved to set up an International Affairs Office for internationalization of the university as envisaged in the NEP-2020 about joint degree/twinning programmes, opening of offshore campuses etc."



The Executive Council, JNU's highest decision-making body, has also approved the Health Infrastructure and Services Review Committee’s recommendations to streamline the health facilities for the benefit of students, faculty and staff members and retired personnel, it said.



Additionally, MPhil/PhD female scholars will be granted permission for maternity and child care leave for up to 240 days.



The council approved sending the Draft Cadre Recruitment Rules of the Non-Teaching and Non-Vocational Staff of the University to the Education Ministry to initiate the process of filling over 700 vacancies, the statement added.