In a relief to parents, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has instructed private schools not to force parents to buy school uniforms and books from the school or from any particular vendor. It has also asked schools to put up a list of names, addresses and contact information of at least five shops located close to the school, where books and uniforms need to be made available.



Through an official order dated May 5, the Delhi government has warned that strict action will be taken against schools that do not comply with this. The schools have also been asked to put up a class-wise list of books and writing materials in advance on the school website from the coming academic session. Parents should also be notified about this on social media.



"Schools are not allowed to force parents to purchase these things from any of the selected vendors particularly. Parents can buy books and uniforms from any shop as per their convenience and suitability," a statement in the order read. The schools have also been directed against changing the colour, pattern or other specifications of their uniforms for at least three years.



"Many households have lost their source of income since the COVID-19 pandemic hit two years ago, making it difficult for them to purchase expensive books and uniforms from specific shops which charge arbitrarily. The parents in all private schools have the right to clear and proper information about books and uniforms before the beginning of the academic session, so that they can arrange them from a place of their choice," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said, as reported by PTI.