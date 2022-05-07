In an attempt to control the price of students' supplies ahead of the commencement of the upcoming academic year, Consumerfed and Primary Cooperative Societies, under the aegis of the State Cooperation Department, started Students' Markets across the state. According to authorities, the Students' Markets will provide school-related things, such as bags, tiffin boxes, umbrellas, books and so on, at a reasonable rate. Consumerfed is the Kerala State Co-operative Consumer’s Federation Ltd. which was created by the state government as an apex body of consumer co-operatives as a result of the consumer movement in Kerala.

Cooperation Minister VN Vasavan carried out the state-level inauguration of the market in Kottayam. Inaugurating the market, the minister said that more initiatives will be taken by the government as part of bringing down the expense for learning. "A range of initiatives are under the consideration of the government to alleviate the hardships of the people due to the high cost of learning materials and to reduce the cost of education. Students' markets have been set up in 300 co-operative societies and 100 consumer food stores across the state. School bags of various companies, umbrellas, tiffin boxes, water bottles, raincoats and other study materials such as notebooks, pens and pencils can be purchased from these stores at reasonable rates," he said.

The Students' Market will operate in 33 co-operative societies and 10 Triveni supermarkets in Kottayam district. Vasavan also inaugurated the distribution of free learning kits worth Rs 1400 to 75 school students under the auspices of Kumaranalloor Co-operative Bank. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA presided over the function. District Panchayat President Nirmala Jimmy carried out the first sale from the store.