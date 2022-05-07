Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, recently made an announcement which will take the definition of 'Cloud 9' to the next level for students who burn the midnight oil and study hard for their exams.



Top ten meritorious students from Class X and Class XII Board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.



The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district, around 420 km from the state capital Raipur. This happened on Thursday, May 10, as per a report in PTI.



Baghel also stated that chopper rides will be offered by the state government to district-level toppers in both the board examinations.



These rides will be provided in order to encourage children to study. The state and district-level toppers will gain inspiration from the chief minister's topper chopper ride, he said.



"Air ride is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal," the chief minister said.



During his visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, he realised that children had the ability, what they needed was only a little motivation, Baghel further added.



"I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivativation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase, '' he said.



The minister also spoke about student's excitement and curiosity on seeing him arrive in a chopper, and said helicopter rides will be provided to top 10 meritorious students in Class X and XII board examinations in both district and state levels and they will be invited to Raipur for the same.



Baghel embarked on his constituency-wise public interaction drive from the state's tribal-dominated Balrampur district on Wednesday.



He will be covering all 90 Assembly constituencies in the state as a part of the operation and will conduct surprise visits to at least three villages in each segment.