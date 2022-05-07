The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has decided to take their demand for the postponement of NEET-PG 2022 exam to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday, May 8. The students have been demanding for the postponement of the exam for weeks, citing clash of dates of the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling with the 2022 exam, which is scheduled for May 21.

Another reason to call for the postponement is that several doctor interns who have been employed in hospitals on emergency COVID-19 duties haven’t been able to finish their internships and thus, are not eligible to appear for the exam, if it is conducted on the proposed date.



Justice for COVID-19 warriors is the motto of the protest to be held at Jantar Mantar, says Dr Jitendra Singh, National President, AIMSA. “It will be a peaceful gathering and it will be a silent protest. We have taken the government’s permission for it. The principal objective is to demand for postponing the exam,” he stated.

“With this gathering, we are trying to convey our demand to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Union Health Minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and have them reconsider the postponement,” Dr Jitendra said.



The protest is scheduled to begin at 12 noon and end at 4:00 pm. Dr Jitendra has said that associations like UDF (United Doctors Front), FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) and IMA (the Indian Medical Association) will be joining AIMSA in the protest. He also said that they are expecting around 500 people to come together at Jantar Mantar.

“There will be junior doctors also, but we are expecting more students to join us,” Dr Jitendra conveyed. “AIMSA requests more and more students to join the protest. The more students we have, the better. Also, everyone who will join is requested to wear a mask and their apron,” he added.