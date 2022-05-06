The Chief Educational Officer, A Marimuthu, of the Theni district in Tamil Nadu has directed all school principals in the district to ensure that students do not tie strings that indicate their caste identity on their wrists. Strict action will be taken against those students who incite caste differences, said the order.

This comes after an incident on April 30 in Tirunelveli where a student died after a clash with his peers over the wearing of wristbands that indicated caste identity. The teenager passed away while undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College, reported ANI.

This is not the first time that wristbands are igniting caste differences in school students in Tamil Nadu. In 2017, the Times of India reported at least five instances of caste-related violence in schools between 2011 to 2017. After one such incident snowballed into a major conflict in school in Cheyyar, students started bringing weapons such as penknives, rods and knuckle dusters to school.

The recent order by the Theni District Administration has instructed teachers to warn students against inciting caste division.