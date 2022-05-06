Aging and corrosion has deteriorated many-a-bridges, but the researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) might just have found the right solution. The hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solution they have developed can help with extending the life of these structures. That's some good news coming in for the construction and infrastructure sector, isn't it?



This technique is a cost-effective one and can be used for structures like railway bridges and multi-storey buildings that might be old and aging. The solution can help increase their longevity.



Prof S Suriya Prakasha's CASTCON Lab at the IITH has developed the innovative hybrid FRP strengthening technique for improving strength and ductility under different loading combinations, stated a report in IANS.



"The hybrid FRP strengthening technique is a very efficient solution to improve the strength and ductility for the real scale structural elements of bridges and buildings. We have extensively carried out experiments to understand the size, shape, and slenderness effect on the behaviour of hybrid FRP strengthened elements for various loading scenarios. We are currently developing efficient analytical models for developing the design guidelines that practicing engineers could readily use," Prof Prakash said.



So, as opposed to destroying old structures to construct new ones, by using the hybrid FRP material, both government and private players can reinforce bridges and offshore structures that are reaching the end of their lifespan.



Nowadays, the civil engineering industry has slowly started to accept FRP (fiber-reinforced polymer) composites to repair and rehabilitate structures made of concrete. FRP stregthing has many plus points such as concrete and steel jacketing due to its lesser weight to strength ratio, corrosive resistance, easy installation, and higher durability, an IITH statement noted.



Director of IITH, Prof B Murty, congratulated the researchers. He shared, "The preservation and extension of service life of the existing civil infrastructure are essential for fuelling our country's economic growth. At the same time, this innovation developed by Prof Suriya and his team leads to optimum utilisation of the strengthening materials. It is cost-effective for increasing the longevity of civil infrastructure."