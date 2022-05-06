In the aftermath of the sexual assault on two minor girls inside the classroom of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)-run school, Mayor of East Delhi, Syam Sunder Aggarwal has said that the principal and the class teacher concerned will be suspended. Additionally, the services of one of the contractual staff of the school will also be terminated.

The incident occurred on April 30 when a man breached the school's entrance, entered the classroom and allegedly sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls. He then proceeded to undress and urinate in front of the students. A sketch has been created of the accused and a 40-year-old man has been detained based on the sketch, reported ANI.

The contractual staff, whose services were terminated, was the one the students had first reported the matter to, said the mayor. "Besides, a show-cause notice has been issued to a teacher and a school inspector and a stern warning has been given to the zonal deputy director of the EDMC's education department," Aggarwal added.

According to the Delhi Commission for Women, when the students had reported the matter to the school administration, they were allegedly told to "keep quiet and forget about it". PTI had reported yesterday that the school's front gate is neither guarded during the day nor has CCTV cameras in place. The school, on the other hand, said that they do not have the resources to deploy security personnel round the clock.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi, Rakhi Birla, said, "It is extremely shameful that an unknown person could enter the school premises and conduct such an act during school hours." She also lashed out at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi police, who, she claims, took no steps to nab the culprit for three to four days after the incident. They only got to work after the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice and demanded to know why there had been no probe in the matter.

"I believe the BJP has governance in MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) for 15 years and we used to believe that they might be sensitive for children, but the incident exposed that our daughters are not safe, even at the school premises and during the school hours," Birla added. She also accused the EDMC and the school administration of preventing the family of the victims from speaking about the incident.