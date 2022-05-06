A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Thursday, May 5, to facilitate collaboration in areas such as student exchange programmes, mentorship and workshops.

Directors of the two institutions, Prof DP Goyal (IIM Shillong) and Dr Arindam Das (NIFT Shillong) signed the MoU on behalf of the institutions with an initial tenure of three years. Prof Goyal said that the MoU will promote professional growth at international and national levels in design and management, apart from promoting cross-disciplinary learning, as per the National Education Policy (NEP).

Among the areas of collaboration, knowledge sharing and joint activity are student exchange programmes, joint field trips, faculty training, mentorship, PhD supervision, joint research and publications, collaboration with foreign experts, and participation in workshops, seminars and conferences. Prof Das termed the MoU 'historic' and said it will improve opportunities for further collaboration between the two institutes.