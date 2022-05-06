A 40-year-old-man, identified as Varun Joshi, was arrested on Friday, May 6, for allegedly molesting two girls. This happened inside a classroom of a school that is run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, the police informed.



Varun Joshi is a resident of Yamuna Vihar and is an alcoholic, stated the police. They also shared that when he was nabbed, he was found in an inebriated state. Joshi is a bachelor and is not employed.



It was on April 30, after the school assembly, that the accused allegedly entered the classroom and sexually assualted two eight-year-olds before undressing and then urinating in front of the students, as stated in a report by PTI.



When a complaint was filed, the police started their search for Joshi based on a sketch and footage from the neighbourhood's CCTV cameras. The school had no cameras, the police informed.



Based on suspicion, the police arrested two men but post-inquiry, they were let go.



Joshi was caught because of the sketch, which bore close resemblence to him. The police said that the authorities of the school had informed that he was wearing a 'kada' and indeed, Joshi was found wearing one. After major efforts, Joshi was zeroed in, interrogated and then arrested, the police informed.



It was on Sunday, May 1, that an FIR was registered at Bhajanpura police station under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.



Joshi is habituated to watching porn, as several such videos were found on his phone, and lives near the school, a senior police official informed. It was during interrogation that Joshi revealed how he used to play on the school ground along with others and that's how he knows his way around the school.



Investigation is still on, the police informed.



Even until Thursday, just five days since the incident, outsiders could freely enter the school premises through the gate without any questions.