ITI Shahdara will be redeveloped by the Government of Delhi with state-of-the-art facilities and will train up to 10,000 students, shared the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday, May 6.



It was while reviewing the first phase of the redevelopment action plan that the Deputy Chief Minister gave suggestions for further improvement. He also shared that the Arvind Kejriwal government is determined to make the youth of Delhi skilled and efficient enough to make them independent.



"To provide upskilling opportunities to more and more youngsters, the Delhi government is expanding ITI Shahdara. Along with industrial training, students will have options for polytechnic courses and various other skills-based courses," the minister said, as quoted in a report by PTI.



Once students pursue skill-based courses from the institute, their job prospects will start looking up, he said.



"In the future, the institute will not only tie up with prominent companies for training but will also have facilities like innovation labs, state-of-the-art workshops to provide hands-on training to students," Sisodia added.



One can expect facilities like like modern workshops, amphitheatre, auditorium, conference room, audio-visual room, canteen and library at the institute once the redevelopment is completed.