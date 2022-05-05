The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) researchers have developed 3D printed gloves to help with long-distance physiotherapy for stroke patients.



Strokes, a leading cause of death in India, are also known to be a major cause of disabilities. Physiotherapy is often used to treat victims of stroke. Though, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in-person physiotherapy sessions have become increasingly difficult.



“Physiotherapy often requires daily hospital visits. Home visits by professionals or sophisticated devices to monitor patients remotely, although ideal, are not readily available and are expensive,” the researchers said.



From the Department of physics, the researchers developed a 3D printed glove that uses light to sense a patient’s movements. “We wanted to develop something affordable, and available to a person at all times at their convenience. The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback,” says Aveek Bid, an Associate Professor of Physics and one of the researchers



To ensure that physicians are able to monitor their patient's status during physiotherapy, the IISc researchers designed and 3D printed gloves and other wearables as well. “The idea behind the device is that you wear something like a glove, the physiotherapist controls the device from a remote location through the internet, and makes your hands and fingers move,” said Bid.



The device was tested for over ten months, with no loss in functionality in the wearables. In addition, the cost is expected to be less than Rs 1,000.