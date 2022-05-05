Studying at IIT Madras may no longer be a distant dream or an uphill battle to crack the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). The premier institute has created a special portal where it has made available its Computer Science courses, free of cost, to all interested. The courses will be available in Programming, Data Structures, Computer Organisation and Algorithms in the form of recordings on YouTube of the lectures conducted for the students of IIT Madras during the pandemic, said the institute in a statement. They will be available at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

This initiative has been designed by the faculty at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) with the aim of taking this education to remote areas of the country. "They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students," said Dr Rupesh Nasre, Associate Professor at the Department of CSE. Apart from the lessons, students will also be put to the test with the help of quizzes that have been formulated.

In a bid to further develop this idea, the Department of CSE has proposed live tutorial sessions where senior students will work towards clearing any doubts the students might have. Plans are also in place to randomise the quizzes in order to evaluate students better, said the department.