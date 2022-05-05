The University of Mysore, Karnataka, under directions from the Higher Education Department and its senior officers, has now suspended Prof H Nagarajan who was arrested in connection with the leak of a question paper during recruitment exams for Assistant Professors. The Registrar of the University of Mysore, Prof R Shivappa, signed an order suspending Prof Nagarajan from service under the Mysore University Employees (Classification, Control and Appeal) Act.

The leak had occurred during the recruitment exams for the post of Assistant Professor for government first-grade colleges. It came to light merely half an hour before the Geography exam commenced on March 14 that the paper had been leaked. Prof Nagarajan, who was one of the subject experts for the Geography paper, allegedly shared 11 questions with his post-doctoral student, also a guest lecturer at the university, who then shared them with a few others via WhatsApp.

After a complaint from the Executive Director of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the police arrested both Prof Nagarajan and his student. Prof Nagarajan had recently also been appointed as the Registrar (Evaluation) of Karnataka University in Dharwad.