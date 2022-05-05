The Tamil Nadu State Medical Council (TNSMC) is coming up with an app to help doctors standardise important documents such as prescriptions, leave certificates and death certificates. In a statement, Dr K Senthil, President of the TNSMC, said that the app will be launched some time in June and is currently under works to be made more user-friendly.

So what exactly will this app do? According to a report by IANS, the app will connect past and present prescriptions of patients, aiding doctors in maintaining their medical records. The prescriptions will contain vital details such as height, weight, blood pressure, sex, date of birth and name of the patient. It will also streamline the process of maintaining medical records and prescriptions, which will be sent to the patient's mobile phones, or emailed as PDFs to be saved on the cloud.

The app will also standardise formats for medical leave and death certificates. This comes after complaints that doctors have sometimes issued medical leave and death certificates that lacked crucial information. Dr Senthil said that the app targets doctors in clinics, neighbourhood hospitals and mid-cap hospitals that do not have hospital information management software. It will also help doctors follow national and international standards for maintaining patient records, said the President of TNSMC. The app can also be accessed via mobiles, desktops and laptops.