The deadline to apply for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) has been extended till May 9, 2022. This has been done by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur and the details are up on the official website of NIMCET, nimcet.in, for everyone to check.



Before the new announcement, the last date to apply was May 4, 2022. Candidates will be able to download the NIMCET admit card from June 6 to June 19, 2022 from the website.



The exam will commence on June 20, 2022 and the results are expected to be announced on July 5.



NIMCET Application 2022: Steps to follow



1) Go to the official website of NIMCET, nimcet.in

2) When on the homepage, click on the 'Registration Link' in the green box

3) Fill in the details of the application form, as asked

4) Enter the captcha and click on submit

5) Then, the application ID will appear and password will be shared to your mail ID and the phone number that you provided during the registration process

6) Then, proceed to the 'Go To Application' button on the upper right hand corner so that you can proceed towards the application page

7) After filling in the details, as asked, pay and submit. Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference



The official authorities will only accept the NIMCET 2022 application fee online via debit/credit card or net banking. The registration fee for Open/Open EWS/OBC categories is Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,250 for SC/ST AND PWD categories.



NIMCET exam is conducted every year by one of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for MCA admissions at NITs itself, however, various other institutes accept NIMCET scores.



NIMCET 2022 is being coordinated by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur. The question paper will have 120 MCQ type questions from Mathematics, Computer Awareness, Logical Reasoning and English and the total duration of the exam will be two hours.



The MCA programme will be offered at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Candidates have to clear the NIMCET exam with a good rank, and based on their ranks, they will be allotted seats at various campuses of NITs.