Yoga Training has been introduced in the MBBS foundation course by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The training will be mandatory for at least ten days and will last an hour each day. To know more details about the yoga training programme, visit the official NMC website, nmc.org.in.



Yoga training is scheduled to begin on June 12, 2022, and conclude on June 21, 2022, which is celebrated as International Yoga Day. “New Competency Based Medical Education for Undergraduate Course Curriculum has been implemented by National Medical Commission,” the official notice from NMC read.



All the medical colleges across the country will take part in the training.



A common yoga protocol was developed and released by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the Ministry of AYUSH, to ensure uniformity in the yoga training programme at all medical colleges across the country, as reported in The Indian Express.



The concerned authorities have uploaded the videos in Hindi and English on YouTube. Booklets are also available on the official website of AYUSH, yoga.ayush.gov.in.



The authorities have ordered the “State Governments/UTs, Universities and medical colleges/institutes are requested to initiate immediate action with regard to introduction of YOGA Training Programme for Undergraduate Course Curriculum from the current batch of MBBS students i.e. 2021-22, admitted in the month Feb-March 2022,” the official notice read.