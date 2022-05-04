After much delay, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has finally sent the Tamil Nadu Assembly bill that seeks an exemption for the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) to the centre for Presidential approval. The move was announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday in the state assembly.



Stalin said "As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill."



After the governor had returned the first anti-NEET bill, the assembly had re-adopted the bill piloted by the ruling DMK. The events in the state had taken a turn for the worse earlier when activists of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Kazhagam (DK), along with Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI-Marxists (CPI-M) workers, raised black flags at the state's Governor, RN Ravi, when he visited a temple in Myladuthurai of Tamil Nadu. This resulted in protests becoming intensified for the anti-NEET Bill to be passed.