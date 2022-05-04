Today, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) began the admission process for the IISER Admission test (IAT). The last date to register for the exam is May 29, 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the exam via the official websites of IISER, which are, iiseradmission.in/iisermohali.ac.in.



Previously, the admission process for the exam was scheduled to begin on April 29 but the authorities postponed the process till May 4, 2022. However, the reason for the change in the registration date was not mentioned by the organisation, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



According to the official website of IISER, the aptitude test will be conducted from July 3, 2022.



Steps for registering for IISER Admissions 2022:

1) Go to the official website of IISER 2022, iiseradmission.in

2) Click on the IISER registration 2022 link

3) Key in the necessary details

4) Pay the application fee

5) Download and take a printout of the application form for further reference



Candidates can also apply for admission through State and Central Board (SCB) and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels. IISER also accepts candidates from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced channel



Candidates must pass Class XII or equivalent level exam with science stream in 2021 or 2022 from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

Those belonging to Gen/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS should secure a minimum of 60 per cent whereas SC/ST/KM/PwD should secure a minimum of 55 per cent.



The application fees for the Gen/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS category is Rs 2,000 whereas the application fees for SC/ST/KM/PwD category is Rs 1,000.