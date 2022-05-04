While the NEET postponement issue is becoming intense at the national level, some students of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, are in trouble. Let's recall what we know so far! In spite of securing seats in the State Mop-Up round, they appeared for the AIQ (All India Quota) Mop-Up round by forfeiting their seats, as instructed by their university. Later, the Supreme Court cancelled the AIQ Mop-Up round, considering the reservations for OBC and EWS quota. Losing eligibility to participate in the State Mop-Up and with no seats for them, the students asked the university to give their seats back. However, the university denied this and decided to conduct a State Mop-Up round, despite junior doctors being against it.



The latest is that while students approached the Supreme Court for justice, the court dismissed their plea. The students even met Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who said that she is in support of the students. But amidst all these meetings and deliberations, the students did not get any solution other than waiting for another year. EdexLive caught up with one of the junior doctors, following this latest update. The junior doctor, who wishes to stay anonymous, said, "I have been roaming from court to court thinking justice will be served but now, I am left with no choice but to continue preparing for the next exam." They confessed that, "it is the utter failure of the (state) government".

Further, lamenting about their grief, the junior doctor recounted that "the counselling is done and there can be nothing done". They added, "The university considered the left-out junior doctors as 'scapegoats' and was unnecessarily blaming them for not committing any mistake."

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr B Karunakar Reddy, in a press conference on April 22 said, "The students have a chance to secure seats in the next State Mop-up round." Contradicting this, the junior doctor insisted that "the seat being secured will not be based according to the desired branch and on merit scored. Because of this our whole life, we will have to unwillingly work in some other branch."

EdexLive has reached out to the Vice-Chancellor for a comment but there has been no response. Stay tuned for more updates.