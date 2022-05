Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union members began a sit-in protest outside the office of the Dean of Students on Wednesday, May 4, and demanded the allotment of hostels to students of the 2021 batch.

JNUSU members also demanded the resumption of offline classes for first-year students. They held placards that read "Start offline classes, no more classes on Zoom", "Immediately start hostel allotment" among others. JNUSU has vowed to continue the protest until a notification regarding physical verification and hostel allotment is released.

"Many students are facing problems due to the non-allotment of the hostels to first-year students. Despite several assurances, the Dean of Students (DoS) office has not issued any notification in this regard," said Anagha Pradeep, Councillor, JNUSU, as per a PTI report. On Tuesday, May 3, JNUSU wrote to the Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, requesting the commencement of physical verification of documents and hostel allotment for the batch.

Despite the permission to open all educational institutions in full capacity, JNU still remains shut for the 2021 batch, JNUSU noted. "The students have still not been allotted a hostel and have to deal with online classes. Many of them are facing a lot of issues due to online classes," the letter read. "Since there are more than 1,500 seats available in the hostel and since the first semester has also come to an end, we, on the behalf of JNUSU, would request the physical verification of documents and hostel allotment for the batch to start on an immediate basis," it added.