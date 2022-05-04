"Parents should not pressurise their children to get a higher percentage in exams, which will, in turn, burden them. Such parents need counselling," said Sudha Murty, author and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. While speaking at the interaction at the Sapna Book House in Hubballi on Tuesday, May 3, she said that there are people who scored 40 per cent in the exams and have achieved 99 per cent in life. "Likewise, few who achieved above 90 per cent in the exams are nowhere. Exams are one part of life, therefore parents should understand this," she said.

Many people, including students, took part in the event and asked Murty many questions. A student participant asked why parents support only curricular activities, not extracurricular activities such as sports. She replied, "Many parents grew up in the transitional economic period of our country. They only heard 'read and study'. Now, the country's economy has changed and parents should understand that only getting a job after studies is not the only form of success, there are other things too."

She added, "On the line of Western countries, the Indian government should also come to the support of sportspersons and train them. Students should concentrate on their studies and their field of interest too." She also advised students to read books that give knowledge. “We cannot gain all experiences in life, reading gives many experiences which helps us for a good life. Keep more books at home than clothes. Develop reading habits and gift books," Murty said.

“Learn English as it is a tool to another world and don't forget Kannada, which is your mother tongue. Parents should read in front of their children, only then will they develop a reading habit and come out of electronic gadgets," she noted.