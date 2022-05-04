On Wednesday, May 4, the extended correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 application form will be closed.



By logging in on the official website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), nbe.edu.in, candidates can make the necessary changes.



Candidates who uploaded invalid images are permitted to re-upload the images during this correction window.



“Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window,” NBEMS said in the notification, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added.



The exam is scheduled for May 21. The timings of NEET PG 2022 is from 9 am to 12 pm.



The central government recently issued a warning about a fraudulent notice circulating on social media platforms claiming that NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed.



Though MBBS doctors across the country demanded the postponement of the exam, no decision was taken either by the Health Ministry or NBE, who administers the exam.