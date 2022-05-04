There ignites some new hope among Indian students studying in Chinese universities. With the announcement from the Chinese embassy that 'some students' will be allowed, the aspirations of students have since risen. At the same time, there is a lot of confusion in the air which is expected to be cleared soon. The Indian government also issued a Google form directing all students to fill in their details to collect their information which will be shared with the Chinese embassy. With many questions, students yearn for a better solution in the coming days.

Here are a few voices we put together for your understanding.

Joint Secretary, Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA), Mohammed Sageer, said that "with the Chinese embassy's announcement, the Indian government issued a Google form to be filled by the students but when will it happen? The process may take 6 months to 1 year. Even after that it is only for 'some students', which lands other students in trouble. So our concern is when will every student get the chance to complete their training?" So what does the FMGPA plan to do until complete clarity is sought? "We will be hosting a pan-India campaign probably by May end. Since there is no proper information regarding clinical training, we will continue our fight," he said.

Sageer added that the association has also had talks with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and will soon be expresses their grievances with Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India, Mansukh Mandaviya. He lamented, "There is no benefit with this announcement because we are not aware when it will happen or how many will be called first."

While a few Indian students of Chinese universities EdexLive spoke to opined that it is "positive and great news", there are others who are still on the fence due to the uncertainty. Rachita Kurmi, a student, said, "Returning to China is the best option but if this process of allowing Indian students gets delayed, then the Indian government should act immediately, allowing students to complete their clinical from NMC (National Medical Commission) here." Another student, Alka Krishnan, studying in Yangzhou University stated, "It is a great relief and a kick-start to all the students." Alka seemed optimistic that the Chinese government will soon come up with some announcement regarding the practical training for the students.

On the contrary, Waseem, a student, said, "The universities have no knowledge about this process and even when we ask, they say that they are not aware and information will be disclosed directly by the Embassy." Talking about the difficulties in online classes, he said, "The problem started when the Indian government declared a ban on Chinese apps which restricted and completely hindered attending online classes. Adding to this, due to the time difference, attending classes was quite complicated." He added, "Practical classes are being conducted online, which allows us to only see. And even if they allow 'some students', it is again restricted to prioritising previous year's batches."

Another student and all India organiser of the Indian Students in China Community, Shah Nawaz, said, "Even though the Embassy made its announcement, many students from various countries did not return back. Only from Russia, approximately 200-300 students have returned. While many students from Pakistan have got their visas, but due to the travel and quarantine expenses they are hanging back. Requests asking the Chinese embassy to exempt quarantine have been sent but there is no reply as of now."

Nawaz added, "We are requesting the NMC to take initiative and devise a plan as directed by the Supreme Court but we are afraid this process may also get delayed." He insisted that their main focus is "having practical classes in India".