O Panneerselvam, Coordinator, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) urged Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, to intervene when it comes to the removal of Dean of Government Madurai Medical College, Dr A Rathinavel, and reinstate his posting.



Dr A Rathinavel was removed from his post on Sunday, May 2, because first year students were administered the Charak Shapath (oath) in Sanskrit as opposed to the conventional Hippocratic oath in English during their induction ceremony where the students were given their white coats.



O Panneerselvam shared that since there was no official instruction from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the oath that the medical students need to take, it wasn't fair to take such an action against the dean and remove him from his current post.



The politician also called the action partiality as there were authorities of other medical colleges who had taken the Maharshi Charak Shapath and no action had been taken against them.



Hence, O Panneerselvam urged for the intervention of the chief minister and asked for issuing proper guidelines regarding oath-taking in advance.

